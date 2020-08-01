We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Gadgets

Roar! This Bronze T-Rex Clock Costs $27,000

johnbiggs
John Biggs
Filed to:you bred raptors?
you bred raptors?dinosaursWATCHESclocks
Save
Illustration for article titled Roar! This Bronze T-Rex Clock Costs $27,000
Photo: Massena LAB

When it comes to wacky clocks nobody can hold a candle to MB&F. The company, which makes $100K watches alongside things like this wild mechanical T-rex thing, teamed up with movement maker L’Épée and design house Massena LAB to create a $27,000 desk trinket that looks like something out of Half-Life 2.

Advertisement

This model is a riff on a previous MB&F creation but Massena is using bronze for the body and legs, a move that it says it’s inspired bya technological revolution so immense that it ushered in a new age of early civilization” - namely the Bronze Age.

Illustration for article titled Roar! This Bronze T-Rex Clock Costs $27,000
Photo: Massena LAB
Advertisement

The company patinaed the legs to “lock-in” the oxidized color of the metal while suggesting the scaly legs of the T-Rex.

The bottom line? This thing is crazy expensive, really goofy, and if you’re totally into horology and paleontology, it might be a perfect alternative to buying a new Toyota Corolla or similar mid-priced sedan. Hurry up, though, there are only 15 of these in existence and they’ll soon be extinct.

G/O Media may get a commission
Flippin’ Boss All-In-One Stainless Spatula, Tong & Heat Resistant Silicone Glove
John Biggs

John Biggs is a writer from Ohio who lives in Brooklyn. He likes gadgets, watches, and his dog. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Gizmodo and used to write for TechCrunch and the New York Times.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Kodak Gave Its CEO Stock Options, Then News Broke of a Million-Dollar Federal Deal and Prices Soared

Charlize Theron Shared the Moment When Mad Max: Fury Road's Furiosa Was Truly Born

This Is the Laptop You Should Buy Right Now

The X2 Cast Allegedly Almost Quit the Marvel Film Over Bryan Singer

DISCUSSION