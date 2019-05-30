Photo: Scott Olson (Getty)

There’s new pressure for companies to stop selling firearms from a surprising entity—the business software juggernaut Salesforce.

In recent weeks, Salesforce—which sells a customer-relationship management cloud platform—has retooled its stance on guns. As the Washington Post first reported, the company’s acceptable-use policy now bars companies from using its technology in the sale of many types of firearms, including semiautomatic, automatic, and 3D-printed guns—as well as many firearm accessories. Salesforce did not answer Gizmodo’s question about when exactly the company changed its policy.

This makes Salesforce at least the second e-commerce company to take a stance on firearm sales. Last year, Shopify changed its policy, preventing its customers from using particular types of firearms.

“After carefully reviewing similar policies in the industry and discussing with internal and external stakeholders, we updated our policy,” a Salesforce spokesperson told Gizmodo. “The change affects new customers and a small number of existing customers when their current contracts expire.”

Included in the “small number of existing customers” is outdoor retailer Camping World. As Washington Post points out, Salesforce praises Camping World on its website as one of its top customers. However, Camping World sells firearms that are not permitted under Salesforce’s new policy update. According to the Post, an analyst estimated that Camping World spends approximately $1 million a year on Salesforce e-commerce software, and it could cost the company a lot more to switch to another service.

Camping World did not respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment on whether it planned to cease using Salesforce or to stop selling certain firearms.

While Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff did not cut company ties with U.S. Customs and Border Protection after hundreds of his employees signed a letter asking him to reexamine the company’s relationship with the agency following news of cruel family separation at the U.S-Mexico border, the executive has been more outspoken on other political hot-button issues, like gun control.

Following the deadly mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018, Benioff tweeted about the need to ban semi-automatic rifles and gave $1 million to March For Our Lives, a student-run group that arose in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting to push for stricter gun laws.

At the time, Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it would stop selling assault-style rifles. After the announcement, some outlets were quick to point out the company suffered because of gun-owner backlash. This week, Dick’s shares spiked after the company reported quarterly earnings that outperformed expectations.