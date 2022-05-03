Let’s hope that the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse doesn’t include every rendition of the wall-crawler, especially not today’s California variety.

A man filmed himself climbing the 60-story Salesforce Tower in downtown San Francisco Tuesday morning as he shouted anti-abortion conspiracy theories to the city skyline and to thousands of viewers on instagram.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted a picture of the would-be web-slinger, who goes by “Pro-Life Spiderman” on Instagram. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that pedestrians spotted the free climber shortly after 9 a.m. The fire department also confirmed that the climber was scaling the building early in the day and told people to avoid the area, lest they be crushed by a falling body . The climber, who is alive but whose identity is unknown, was arrested and taken into police custody around two hours later, according to the Chronicle. Police have not yet revealed the climber’s name, and it’s unclear if he’s charged with a crime.

The climber took video from the side of the tower where he mumbled conspiracies about baby-murdering abortion providers in Washington, D. C. If you’re just looking for a scenic view of that foggy city’s skyline, you should mute the video. If you have any sense of acrophobia (or conspira-phobia) then it’s probably best to avoid a watch. The tower is advertised as the tallest building west of the Mississippi River, measuring around 1,070 feet from the ground.

Salesforce did not respond to a request for comment about the stunt at its SF office. The company has previously offered Texas employees relocation assistance after the state passed its restrictive anti-abortion law in September, 2021.

The stunt came just a day after a leaked opinion draft of a potential repeal of Roe V. Wade ended up in Politico’s hands. The opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, led to overnight protests outside the Supreme Court building in Washington. In the day after the news dropped, the opinion was ripped apart by abortion rights activists and some politicians for what they said was an attack not just on abortion, but an open door to attack other rights conferred by the court, such as gay marriage. Those on the anti-abortion side largely praised the draft decision.

Salesforce has not offered comment about the leaked Supreme Court document and what it means for its employees if states use a Roe V. Wade repeal to immediately ban abortions in their state.