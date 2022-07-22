The past few years we’ve had to make do with putting on a little show ourselves when it comes to geeky con cosplay, but at last: San Diego Comic-Con is back in person this year, and so are the wonderful costumes! Here’s some of our favourites from the first day of Comic-Con 2022.
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!
When a God of Thunder Meets a Spider...
Some Things a Worth Running Up That Hill For
San’s Ready to Fight
Let’s Bring Ragnarok Back!
Hey Guys, He’s Just Got Some Riddles For You...
‘Sup, Bub?
Ravager Thor Hangs Out With a Few Princesses
Batgirl Dressed for the Weather
Think She-Hulk’s Excited for Her Show?
A New Kind of Dark Knight Rises
What’s Up, Danger?
Krang’s Ready to Mess With Time!
Jack and Sally Beat the Heat
Demon Slayers are Definitely Bounty Hunters, Right?
Even Spider-Man Wants to Cosplay Some Times
Some Fine Seafolk Wash Ashore
Oh No, He’s Got Grogu!
Without the Grandmaster, Topaz Is Here For Fun
Thwak!
Link Thinks It’s Hammer Time
Silver Surfers Are Ready to Hang Ten
I’m Just Happy to See Wes From Pokémon Cosplay in 2022
We’re Seeing Double the Trouble!
Batman and Robin Strike a Pose
Disco Star Wars Is a Forever Theme
The King of Atlantis Makes a Diplomatic Mission to San Diego
It Wouldn’t Be Comic-Con Without Some Steampunk
Ant-Man’s Ready to Embiggen Hall H
Nadja’s Suitably Unimpressed
Isn’t It Sweet When Asgardian Siblings Go to Cons Together?
He’s Just a Simple Bountea Hunter, Brewing His Way Through the Galaxy
