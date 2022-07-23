The past few years we’ve had to make do with putting on a little show ourselves when it comes to geeky con cosplay, but at last: San Diego Comic-Con is back in person this year, and so are the wonderful costumes! After scouring the floor on for some great cosplay, we managed to find even more for day two!
Dazzler, and even more dazzling!
Racacoonie is ready to cook!
San Diego Comic-Con
Hope this one’s more real than the last guy...
Three Disney legends, masked up and living in the moment
Ya wanna know how I got this armor?
*Fonzie voice* Ayyyyyyyy!
Coming soon to Disney Plus?
Still waiting to be asked to join the show, Amazon!
Don’t get hit by the fingers, they’re heavier than they look.
“He’s standing right behind me, isn’t he?”
Eternally waiting for pictures of Spider-Man
San Diego Comic-Con
WandaVenom, this February!
Indiana Jones & the Directions to In-N-Out
Glorious purpose!
The new Spider-Man team up looks great
Well, he can’t just lumber everywhere
“They’re announcing my show this weekend!”
Live long and con.
God-damn!
Mario Kart 9 looks great!
Guess you could call them an Indy rock band?
Chainsaw Man, now back on Shonen Jump!
Just waiting for my Peter-2 and Peter-3...
“Okay, we kill Laurie and the teens, then...Pizza e Birra? Lefty’s?”
New Knight suit just dropped
Cats (2019, d. Tom Hooper)
Lemme solo them
The New Avengers don’t look half bad
He thought this was the Prey red carpet
They did the thing!
Even Jawas take a family vacation
That’s a lovely note to end on, don’t you think?
