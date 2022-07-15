In less than a week, Comic-Con is back in San Diego, California. That’s right. After three full years away, San Diego Comic-Con returns on Wednesday night, and with it comes the usual battery of panels, booths, merchandise, and more, covering all manner of popular culture. Truly, you can go to Comic-Con as a fan of nearly anything, and find something there all about it.



However, Comic-Con can be also incredibly overwhelming. Whether you’re in San Diego or following from home, there’s simply so much happening that you might not know where to begin. Let us help. We’ve gone through the epic schedule (which you can access here) and pulled out all of the panels we think might have the coolest reveals, moments, news, etc.—t h e ones to keep an eye on once the curtain comes down on the mecca of comic book conventions.

Note: The panels are listed in date and time order. So we start Thursday morning and go through Sunday afternoon. Also, all times are in Pacific Standard Time, and are subject to change.