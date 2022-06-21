Back in 2020, Alex Ross was tasked with making a humongous mural of some of Marvel Comics’ most iconic heroes to go on display at the publisher’s New York offices. But if you’ve got no reason to venture up to the corporate headquarters of a comics publisher, and are excited for San Diego Comic-Con this year, good news: you’ll soon be able to grab a copy of it for yourself.
io9 can exclusively reveal that Ross will be making prints of his Marvel: Heroes mural available for the very first time at this year’s in-person return to San Diego Comic-Con. As well as a life-sized recreation of the mural on display at Marvel HQ for fans to take photos with, Ross will release a limited-edition run of the print exclusive to Comic-Con, signed by the artist. And good news if you didn’t snag a ticket this year, as it’ll also be available to purchase online from Ross’ website for $395—which is also coincidentally the size of the print’s run, so you’ll have to act fast.
The full piece includes 35 of Marvel’s most iconic classic characters, from across the world of Mutants and Inhumans, to the Avengers and beyond, rendered in Ross’ retro-inspired style and depicting them in their most iconic costumes. Here’s a full breakdown of just who’s in it:
- Ghost Rider
- Namor the Sub-Mariner
- She-Hulk
- The Human Torch
- The Silver Surfer
- The Invisible Woman
- Mr. Fantastic
- Shang-Chi
- The Vision
- Spider-Woman
- The Scarlet Witch
- The Thing
- Daredevil
- Thor
- Iron Man
- Spider-Man
- Storm
- The Hulk
- Captain America
- Colossus
- Wolverine
- Black Widow
- Black Panther
- Doctor Strange
- Nightcrawler
- Jean Grey/Phoenix
- Cyclops
- Angel
- Iceman
- Beast
- Falcon
- Black Bolt
- Medusa
- Hawkeye
- The Punisher
The Marvel: Heroes mural print is just one of several exclusives Ross will have at Comic-Con this year—current announcements across the DC and Marvel universes include all-new prints of Batman and Moon Knight, and prints of Ross’ variant covers for Batman #125 and Black Adam: The Dark Age. You’ll be able to see more of Ross’ artwork available at the convention both online at his personal website and at booth #2415. San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs July 21 through July 24.
