It’s the last day of San Diego Comic-Con, and sadly, our cosplay slideshow. Days one and two had fans go all out with their creativity, and the final day was no exception. Without further ado, here’s the final batch of photos we’ve put together for your viewing pleasure.
It’s the last day of San Diego Comic-Con, and sadly, our cosplay slideshow. Days one and two had fans go all out with their creativity, and the final day was no exception. Without further ado, here’s the final batch of photos we’ve put together for your viewing pleasure.
Advertisement
2 / 34
Sometimes, even Din needs a break
Sometimes, even Din needs a break
Advertisement
3 / 34
Cosmic.
Cosmic.
Advertisement
4 / 34
He’s looking for his Nandor :(
He’s looking for his Nandor :(
Advertisement
5 / 34
Go to con, Plus Ultra!
Go to con, Plus Ultra!
Advertisement
6 / 34
Just looking at Colin has me feeling drained.
Just looking at Colin has me feeling drained.
Advertisement
7 / 34
She would probably be not bad on the Iron Throne.
She would probably be not bad on the Iron Throne.
Advertisement
8 / 34
The new Pokémon looks great.
The new Pokémon looks great.
Advertisement
9 / 34
He went from Dad Bod to Dad at Con.
He went from Dad Bod to Dad at Con.
Advertisement
10 / 34
Hopefully he turns out better than the last guy.
Hopefully he turns out better than the last guy.
Advertisement
11 / 34
The Hawks who aim together, con together.
The Hawks who aim together, con together.
Advertisement
12 / 34
Every con needs a Sorcerer Supreme on hand.
Every con needs a Sorcerer Supreme on hand.
Advertisement
13 / 34
Can the dreaded Jobu Tupaki defeat a sentient raccoon?
Can the dreaded Jobu Tupaki defeat a sentient raccoon?
Advertisement
14 / 34
It’s not really a party if A-Train ain’t there.
It’s not really a party if A-Train ain’t there.
Advertisement
15 / 34
Toss a con to your Witcher.
Toss a con to your Witcher.
Advertisement
16 / 34
I’m not a monster, I’m a cosplayer.
I’m not a monster, I’m a cosplayer.
Advertisement
17 / 34
Wings down, the coolest Angel cosplay I’ve seen.
Wings down, the coolest Angel cosplay I’ve seen.
Advertisement
18 / 34
*John Williams theme plays*
*John Williams theme plays*
Advertisement
19 / 34
Thundercats, HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Thundercats, HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Advertisement
20 / 34
“No cutting in line!”
“No cutting in line!”
Advertisement
21 / 34
I bet the Colonel only reads indie comics.
I bet the Colonel only reads indie comics.
Advertisement
22 / 34
Nooooooooooooope.
Nooooooooooooope.
Advertisement
23 / 34
Khonshu goes crazy for a sharp dressed man.
Khonshu goes crazy for a sharp dressed man.
Advertisement
24 / 34
This is the future Empires should want.
This is the future Empires should want.
Advertisement
25 / 34
Even angels need to go on vacation.
Even angels need to go on vacation.
Advertisement
26 / 34
Does he paint webs, or...?
Does he paint webs, or...?
Advertisement
27 / 34
I’ve never met no cosplay, like U
I’ve never met no cosplay, like U
Advertisement
28 / 34
Attendant of Evil, more like.
Attendant of Evil, more like.
Advertisement
29 / 34
Glorious purpose, even more glorious cloak.
Glorious purpose, even more glorious cloak.
Advertisement
30 / 34
The Legend of Con Machina
The Legend of Con Machina
Advertisement
31 / 34
The man, the myth, the Tengen.
The man, the myth, the Tengen.
Advertisement
32 / 34
Captain’s Log: Ow.
Captain’s Log: Ow.
Advertisement
33 / 34
As a Destiny fan, I looooooove this.
As a Destiny fan, I looooooove this.
Advertisement
34 / 34