Schwinn’s Tone model electric scooters are being recalled after consumers reported loosened and cracked handlebars, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“The e-scooter’s handlebar grips can loosen or crack, posing fall and injury hazards,” the CPSC said in a statement posted online on Wednesday.

“ The scooters come in black or white and have a ‘ T’ handlebar and an approximately two-foot-long board. The e-scooter’s serial number is located on the bottom of the board,” the government agency continued.



The scooter is sold at bicycle retailers nationwide and has been available online at schwinnbikes.com and Amazon. The models currently being recalled were available for purchase from May of 2020 until February of 2021 and retailed from anywhere between $350 and $550, according to the CPSC.

The recall, which is being conducted by Pacific Cycle, includes the Schwinn Tone 1, Tone 2, and Tone 3, all of which are manufactured in China.



“The repair kit can be installed by the consumer and includes all required tools and instructions, which are also available in video format. Pacific Cycle estimates it will take consumers between five and ten minutes to install,” the CPSC said in a statement published online.

From Pacific Cycle:

Consumers should immediately stop riding the e-scooter and contact us at 877-564-2261 from 7am to 6pm CST Monday through Friday to receive a free and easy to install repair kit that includes a new handlebar system.

The instructions for repairing the scooter are online at Pacific Cycle and there’s even a video that walks you through the process. Strangely, it appears Pacific Cycle has turned off embeds on the Vimeo version of the video but you can still find it on the company’s website.



But if you’d rather the company fix it for you, that’s still an option. The company will even pay shipping costs.



“Alternatively, consumers can ship the e-scooter back to Pacific Cycle for repair, at no cost to the consumer,” the CPSC said.