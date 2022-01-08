A little over a decade ago, Edgar Wright released Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, a pretty good adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s beloved and extremely popular comic. Though it didn’t do too hot at the box office, it’s taken on a new life as a beloved cult classic with a kickass soundtrack, and a geeky turning point for actors like Brie Larson, Chris Evans, and Brandon Routh. Good news for those fans, then: after rumblings back in 2020, it’s officially becoming an anime.

Partnering with Universal, the anime is being developed for Netflix to go along with their pretty solid lineup of adaptations in recent years. O’Malley himself and BenDavid Grabinski (showrunner of Nickelodeon’s 2019 Are You Afraid of the Dark? reboot) will serve as writers and executive producers on the series. Should Netflix go forward with the series, the duo will also be showrunners. And yes, Wright has a hand in the anime as well, as he’s credited as an executive producer alongside O’Malley and Grabinski.

Being tapped to provide animation is the production company Science SARU; you likely know them for Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby and the memeable Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Directing duties will go to Spanish animator Abel Góngora, who directed promo episodes of the underrated OK K.O.!: Let’s Be Heroes and the excellent TO-B1 segment of Star Wars Visions. (SARU did animation for both that segment and the Akakiri short.)

In the decade since the film’s release, Scott Pilgrim has endured thanks both to a devoted fanbase and an equally pretty good video game. The movie itself was a visual feast with a lot of charm to it at the time that makes it a reliable weekend watch. Does Scott Pilgrim fight a succession of Ramona Flowers’ exes in video game-like fashion make it ripe for an episodic anime adaptation? We’ll have to wait and see.

