When acclaimed comic book writer Scott Snyder (Barnstormers) settled on his latest collaborator, he didn’t have to search far: it’s his son, Jack, a high-school student. Their new series, post-apocalyptic tale By A Thread, features art by Valeria Favoccia; issue #1 arrives next week from Amazon’s Comixology Originals.

Here’s more about the story: “In By A Thread, ten years ago a deadly and mysterious infection spread across the Earth’s terrain, forcing humankind to live in communities precipitously built above the ground. Growing up on Needle Three, Jo barely remembers a time before darkness enveloped the world. But when our hero’s community comes under attack by the despotic Charon and his forces, Jo and his friends must decide whether or not to venture across the wasteland in search of a safe haven as the world hangs by a thread.”

In a statement provided to io9, Scott Snyder sounded excited about the new project—and, unsurprisingly, very much like a proud dad. “By A Thread is a high octane and fast-paced adventure that marks the comic book writing debut of my oldest son and I can’t wait for readers to discover the world we have built together. I love writing comics, but getting to write a comic with my son, well, that’s been an experience to treasure.”

As for his son, well... imagine if your dad was Scott Snyder. “I have been in awe of my dad as a writer since I learned he wrote Batman comics,” said Jack Snyder. “He has been a mentor and has always encouraged my consumption of all things pop culture–from comics, to TV, to video games. Working with him on this series has been an unforgettable experience.”

Added Scott Snyder, “It has been such a pleasure talking plot and craft with my son Jack and now we’re ready to unleash our story, which is beautifully drawn by Valeria, to readers everywhere.”

The rest of the team includes colors by Whitney Cogar, lettering by Tom Napolitano, and designs by Emma Price. By A Thread issue #1 arrives O ctober 10 from Amazon’s Comixology Originals exclusive digital content line. Scroll through for an exclusive peek!