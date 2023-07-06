The creative team of comics writer Scott Snyder and artist Rafael Albuquerque (American Vampire) are back with Duck and Cover, billed as “a post-apocalyptic adventure series with a historical twist.” io9 has a first look today!



Featuring colors by Marcelo Maiolo and letters by Bernardo Brice, Duck and Cover #1 gets a digital release July 11 courtesy of Amazon’s Comixology Originals, in conjunction with Best Jackett Press and Stout Club Entertainment.

“Duck and Cover is a character driven thrill-ride that blends elements of manga, 1950s Americana, and post-apocalyptic lore to create something truly unique,” Snyder said in a statement provided to io9.



Added Albuquerque, “Scott and I had so much fun following the decades of American culture and history through American Vampire, I’m thrilled to revisit the ‘50s in a whole new way.”

Here’s a story synopsis, followed by a sneak peek at Duck and Cover!