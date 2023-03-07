Updates From Scream 6, Star Trek: Picard, and More

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The directors of the new Escape From New York are making it a reboot-sequel. Bruce Campbell wants to work with Sam Raimi on an animated Evil Dead movie. The Mandalorian drops two new posters. Plus, when to expect the final episode of The Flash. Spoilers, away!



Escape from New York

In conversation with Comic Book, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett confirmed their upcoming Escape from New York movie will be a “requel,” presumably ignoring the events of Escape from L.A.

I don’t think we know enough about the movie yet to be able to say anything, but yes ‘requel’ is the idea. There’s no way to remake how great that movie is, would be a fool’s errand to try. So, you know, we’ll try to borrow what we love from it and find a new way to put the package together.

Evil Dead: The Animated Movie

Bruce Campbell confirmed Sam Raimi, Ted Raimi, and himself are “actively pursuing” an animated Evil Dead movie in a new interview with Bloody-Disgusting.

All I can say is we’re actively pursuing it. Sam’s a busy guy. He had a big hit movie, so he’s got a lot on his plate, but he and his brother are actively shaping out the world. It’s one thing to get an animator and say, ‘Hey, animate this!’ You’ve got to know what you’re going to animate. I look forward to it, because my voice hasn’t aged as much as I have.

Scream VI

Bloody-Disgusting also has several stills from Scream VI, including a new look at Samara Weaving’s cameo. Click through to see the rest.

Unwelcome

A new neighbor reminds Hanna John-Kamen to leave a “blood offering” for goblins called redc aps in a new clip from Unwelcome.

Unwelcome Clip | A Peculiar Warning | Well Go USA

The Unheard

After undergoing an experimental procedure to restore her hearing, Lachlan Watson (Chucky) begins experiencing auditory hallucinations from beyond the grave in the trailer for The Unheard.

The Unheard | Shudder Official Trailer | Stream on March 31st

Interface

Meanwhile, the daughters of a comatose woman enter the multiverse to restore her consciousness in the trailer for Interface, available on VOD March 28.

Interface (2023) - Official Trailer

Zorro

Deadline reports Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones) is attached as “writer, showrunner, and executive producer of Disney Branded Television’s Zorro series project” from producer Wilmer Valderrama. The series is said to follow “privileged caballero Diego De La Vega who returns to his hometown of El Pueblo de Los Angeles following a family tragedy. There, he discovers a culture of corruption and injustice that will lead him to take on the mantle of the masked vigilante Zorro — America’s first true superhero.”

The Flash

According to TV Line, the series’ finale of The Flash airs Wednesday, May 24, on The CW.

Stranger Things

In conversation with Collider, David Harbour revealed filming of the final season of Stranger Things will begin this June.

I’ve got a couple more months to train. We start shooting that in June.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

The official Mandalorian Twitter page has released new character posters of The Armorer and last week’s Anzellan droid smiths .

The Penguin

Set photos of Colin Farrell filming his HBO Max series, The Penguin, have leaked online.

Star Trek: Picard

Picard’s back on the bridge in photos from this week’s episode, “No Win Scenario.” Head over to Spoiler TV for more.

I’m a Virgo

Boots Riley invites us to experience the trials and tribulations of a 13-foot-tall man in the trailer for I’m a Virgo, his new series at Amazon.

I’m A Virgo - Official Teaser | Prime Video

The Last of Us

Finally, the first season of The Last of Us draws to a close in the trailer for next week’s finale.

Episode 9 Preview | The Last of Us | HBO Max

