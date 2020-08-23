Sea Monsters, Voice-Controlled Faucets, And an Ode to Flypaper: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Clockwise from top left: Well Go USA; Chandan Khanna (Getty Images); Jim Cooke (Gizmodo); Vladimer Shioshvili (Flickr) Image : Various

Because I am, at my core, a basic bitch, I have a sign in my office that says “Today is a good day for a good day” (in garish sparkly gold and white letters naturally). It’s a sentiment that’s been harder to believe in these days, what with the universe apparently going through its rolodex of cataclysmic events, but I still stand by it. Call me an optimist. Or an idiot, I guess. Honestly, it’s probably a little from column A, a little from column B.

I hope this week was a good one for you, dear reader. Here at Gizmodo, our bloggers answered all your biggest questions about the iMac 2020 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, explained why flypaper is the best tech you’ve been sleeping on, and covered new scientific discoveries about how ancient apex predators used to gobble up other animals at the top of the food chain. It’s called “megapredation,” and it proves that nature has always been metal, even all the way back in the Triassic period.

You can read all those blogs and more below:

