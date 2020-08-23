We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Best Of The Week

Sea Monsters, Voice-Controlled Faucets, And an Ode to Flypaper: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

alysestanley
Alyse Stanley
Filed to:Best of Gizmodo
Best of GizmodoAvatarAvatar the last airbenderLegend of Korracoronaviruscovid-19SARS-CoV-2sea monstersFlypapericecreamsamsungAppleimaciMac 2020Samsung Galaxy NoteSamsung Galaxy Note 20SmartGadgetssmart faucetU by Moen Smart FaucetSamsung Galaxy WatchSamsung Galaxy Watch 3The BoysWonder WomanWonder Woman 1984Amazon Prime VideoTrain to BusanTrain to Busan: Peninsula
Save
Clockwise from top left: Well Go USA; Chandan Khanna (Getty Images); Jim Cooke (Gizmodo); Vladimer Shioshvili (Flickr)
Clockwise from top left: Well Go USA; Chandan Khanna (Getty Images); Jim Cooke (Gizmodo); Vladimer Shioshvili (Flickr)
Image: Various

Because I am, at my core, a basic bitch, I have a sign in my office that says “Today is a good day for a good day” (in garish sparkly gold and white letters naturally). It’s a sentiment that’s been harder to believe in these days, what with the universe apparently going through its rolodex of cataclysmic events, but I still stand by it. Call me an optimist. Or an idiot, I guess. Honestly, it’s probably a little from column A, a little from column B.

Advertisement

I hope this week was a good one for you, dear reader. Here at Gizmodo, our bloggers answered all your biggest questions about the iMac 2020 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, explained why flypaper is the best tech you’ve been sleeping on, and covered new scientific discoveries about how ancient apex predators used to gobble up other animals at the top of the food chain. It’s called “megapredation,” and it proves that nature has always been metal, even all the way back in the Triassic period.

You can read all those blogs and more below:

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Slim Fit Lyocell-blend Shirt
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alyse Stanley

Gizmodo weekend editor. Freelance games reporter. Full-time disaster bi.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Zack Snyder's Justice League Is Four Hours Long and Here's the Epic Trailer

The ThunderCats Are Loose in This Impressive CGI Recreation of the Show's Classic Theme

Lovecraft Country Would Like to Point Out that You Can't Eat at Just Anybody's House

FDA Grants Emergency Authorization for Covid-19 Plasma Treatments Because Science Schmience

DISCUSSION