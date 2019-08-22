Photo: Getty

A 39-year-old man in Oklahoma who installed home security systems for a local company was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for hiding cameras in homes and secretly recording girls who lived there.



The man, Ryan Alden, pleaded guilty to 28 felonies in June, which included creating and possessing child pornography, the Associated Press reported. According to prosecutors, Alden had hidden cameras in bedrooms, bathrooms, and closets of four of the homes he in which he worked in Oklahoma. Two families reportedly found cameras in the air vents of their children’s rooms.

Alden had “tens of thousands of files” in his possession, according to police, who said that in order to deploy his hidden cameras, he would lie to trusting homeowners with a made-up reason for having to go back into their homes.

Nichols Hills Police Chief Steven Cox told News9 that one of the homeowners had called a heat and air company to come and take a look at a climate control issue in their home. Cameras were then found zip-tied to air vents in the teen daughter’s bedroom, bathroom, and closet, according to court documents. As the home was under renovation, several different crews had been in and out of the residence and Alden became a suspect.

After an investigation into Alden’s personal devices, it was discovered that there were victims outside of just the individuals in the homes he had serviced, and an officer with the Edmond Police Department said the recordings could fill 12 spindles of compact discs, News 9 reported. Police said that there was child pornography on five of his computers and two of his phones.

Beyond secretly recording children in homes where he did electrical work, Alden was also allegedly taking photos of girls in gyms, schools, and mall changing rooms, as well as upskirt videos of women at restaurants, athletic centers, churches. A police affidavit states that Alden admitted to nonconsensually recording people for five years.

“This family did everything right, you know,” Cox told News 9. “They had the companies came recommended. They personally knew the individual that placed these cameras inside the home.”