Super7 Debuts New Sesame Street, Pinocchio and Peanuts Figures

Toys and Collectibles

Super7 Debuts New Sesame Street, Pinocchio and Peanuts Figures

Starting today, you can add more of the SuperSize figures to your toy collection.

By
Sabina Graves
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Super 7 SuperSize Peppermint Patty, Grover, Pinocchio
Image: Super7

Get ready for some SuperSize collectibles from Super7, which are available as of today.

Advertisement

io9 has an exclusive look at the next lineup for SuperSize that continues to expand just in time for the holidays. Super7 co-founder/CEO Brian Flynn shared, “Our SuperSize line is more than just a toy, it is a work of art. Our goal is to offer our fans a figure that looks like it walked straight out of a cartoon and into your collection.”

These action figures are huge—at 17 inches, these vinyl statues are quite a package. We have your first peek at Sesame Street’s Super Grover, Disney’s Pinocchio in the Pleasure Island Donkey variant, and Peanuts Peppermint Patty. Flynn continued, “The most important aspect of our SuperSize figures is that they are evocative of our larger Super7 thought process which focuses on quality, craftsmanship, and most importantly, joy. With figures ranging from Peanuts to Disney to Sesame Street, we want SuperSize to be emotionally relevant to our community in a way that is reflective of the artistry and tactility that we pour into all of our products.”

Take a look at the collection in this gallery!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Super7 SuperSize x Sesame Street Super Grover

Super7 SuperSize x Sesame Street Super Grover

Super 7 SuperSize x Sesame Street Super Grover
Image: Super7

Sesame Street SuperSize Vinyl Super Grover available online for $295.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Super7 SuperSize x Sesame Street Super Grover

Super7 SuperSize x Sesame Street Super Grover

Super 7 SuperSize x Sesame Street Super Grover
Image: Super7
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Super7 SuperSize x Sesame Street Super Grover

Super7 SuperSize x Sesame Street Super Grover




Super 7 SuperSize x Sesame Street Super Grover
Image: Super7
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Super7 SuperSize x Sesame Street Super Grover

Super7 SuperSize x Sesame Street Super Grover




Super 7 SuperSize x Sesame Street Super Grover
Image: Super7
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Super7 SuperSize x Sesame Street Super Grover

Super7 SuperSize x Sesame Street Super Grover

Super 7 SuperSize x Sesame Street Super Grover
Image: Super7
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Super7 SuperSize x Disney Pinocchio (Donkey)

Super7 SuperSize x Disney Pinocchio (Donkey)

Super7 SuperSize x Disney Pinocchio (Donkey)
Image: Super7

Disney Pinocchio (Donkey) SuperSize Vinyl, available online for $295.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Super7 SuperSize x Disney Pinocchio (Donkey)

Super7 SuperSize x Disney Pinocchio (Donkey)

Image for article titled Super7 Debuts New Sesame Street, Pinocchio and Peanuts Figures
Image: Super7
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Super7 SuperSize x Peanuts Peppermint Patty

Super7 SuperSize x Peanuts Peppermint Patty

Super7 SuperSize x Peanuts Peppermint Patty
Image: Super7

Peanuts SuperSize Vinyl Peppermint Patty, available online for $295.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Super7 SuperSize x Peanuts Peppermint Patty

Super7 SuperSize x Peanuts Peppermint Patty

Super7 SuperSize x Peanuts Peppermint Patty
Image: Super7
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Super7 SuperSize x Peanuts Peppermint Patty

Super7 SuperSize x Peanuts Peppermint Patty

Super7 SuperSize x Peanuts Peppermint Patty
Image: Super7
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Super7 SuperSize x Peanuts Peppermint Patty

Super7 SuperSize x Peanuts Peppermint Patty

Super7 SuperSize x Peanuts Peppermint Patty
Image: Super7

Shop for these and more at Super7's official website.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement