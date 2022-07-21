San Diego Comic-Con can be a very trying experience. So what better way to deal with it than to sever your memory of it from the rest of your well-being? Thankfully you can do just that, hypothetically of course, at Apple TV+’s Severance activation located at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, CA.

There, the streamer has converted a massive ballroom into Lumon Industries, the company from the hit TV show Severance starring Adam Scott. You go in and basically go through an entire first day at the company, complete with your brain being severed in two so your “innie” personality is at work and your “outie” personality can live on its own.

In this slideshow, we’ll take you through the activation, with all of its highlights and even a few Easter eggs. But suffice to say while most people at Comic-Con will only get to do it once, it’s so densely packed with information you could do it five or six times and not see everything that’s in it.