If you happen to be in San Diego this weekend for a certain pop culture jamboree, odds are all that panel-going and toy-stalking will make you work up an appetite... for Dragon Brew? Sure, why not. Quench your thirst with io9 at the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves “Tavern Experience.”



The movie’s big Hall H panel is today, Thursday, at noon PST, so we’ll soon have a lot more details to go on about the much-anticipated movie starring (deep breath) Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. It’s co-directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Gilio from a story by Gilio and Chris McKay. It’s out in March 2023, and it’s based on this game you might have heard of, possibly. Let’s check out the Tavern Experience!