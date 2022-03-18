The Interview With a Vampire TV series has found its interviewer. Kevin Feige says Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is as much a Sam Raimi movie as it is a Marvel one. Plus, Kate Beaton’s comics come to life in a trailer for Pinecone & Pony. To me, my spoilers!



Scream 6

On a recent episode of the Just for Variety podcast (via /Film), Courtney Cox confirmed she’ll once again reprise her role as Gale Weathers in Scream 6.

I got the script yesterday. I haven’t read it yet, I just got it... I’m excited to read it, and I know they’re gonna start filming I think in June, in Canada. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything. Let me tell you the killer!

The Gorge

THR reports Doctor Strange’s Scott Derrickson will direct The Gorge, an “a hight-action, genre-bending love story” at Skydance. Details on the plot are not available at this time.

Dungeons & Dragons

Chris Pine described the new Dungeons & Dragons movie as a cross between Princess Bride, Games of Thrones and Monty Python and the Holy Grail in a recent interview with /Film.

Oh man. Well, what I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it. There was a lot of laughs. The way that I’ve been describing it, it’s like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of Holy Grail; it’s somewhere in that ballpark. It’s a lot of fun. It’s got a lot of thrills. It’s poppy, it’s eighties heartfelt, there’s a bit of Goonies in there. My character, he’s the ultimate party planner. I think it’s going to be really good. I mean, who f***ing knows, but I think we got a good shot and John and John are killer guys. They know comedy and they know heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that’s all you can ask for.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Speaking of, Kevin Feige recently told Empire that Sam Raimi’s upcoming Doctor Strange sequel “will make fans of Evil Dead II very happy.”

We want it to be a Sam Raimi movie. We would give notes like, ‘This action is cool– you’re competing with Avengers and Spider-Man, no problem–but don’t forget the Sam Raimi parts.’ You will see just how Sam Raimi it is, in ways that will make fans of Evil Dead II very happy.

Interview with the Vampire



Variety reports Eric Bogosian has joined the cast of Interview With the Vampire as Daniel Molloy, “an investigative journalist nearing the end of his career who’s given a second chance at the interview of a lifetime.”

Early Edition

Deadline also reports Alice Eve has been cast as Beth, the lead in the Early Edition reboot described as “the Executive Producer of KSEA, a local Seattle TV news station. A journalist/investigative reporter since she was a kid, Beth is very focused on getting the story no matter what—which sometimes puts her at odds with her beloved mentor, Tommy, who believes that the most important thing about a story is the people and its human toll.”

Wednesday

Jenny Ortega spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the challenges of playing Wednesday Addams as a teenage girl.

We’ve never seen her as a teenage girl. You know, it’s funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this eight-year-old’s obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it’s almost kind of hard to not make it sound like every other teenage girl. So, it’s like, how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she’s not? Also, it’s eight-hour series so, for an emotionless character, there has to be some sort of an emotional arc. That’s been really interesting to figure out in terms of, okay, well, she’s got to be able to push the story forward in some way but how do we keep her true to her deadpan self? It’s been a bit of a challenge and I’m curious to see how it plays. I’ve never had the opportunity to play an iconic character before. I know she’s well-loved and well-respected and I just don’t want to mess her up.

The Flash

Killer Frost goes after someone called The Black Flame in the synopsis for “Reckless,” the April 6 episode of The Flash.

WITH BATED BREATH - Barry’s (Grant Gustin) desire to keep Team Flash safe is tested when Frost (Danielle Panabaker) recklessly courts danger as she tries to stop the “Black Flame”, meanwhile, Iris, (Candice Patton) tries to help a teen girl reunite with her mother but unintentionally does more harm than good. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Kellie Cyrus directed the episode written by Jess Carson (#810). Original airdate 4/6/2022.

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Riverdale is smeared as the “Worst Town in America” in the synopsis for “The Town” airing April 3.

THE WORST TOWN IN AMERICA — After learning that Percival Pickens (guest star Chris O’Shea) is behind a blistering article calling Riverdale the worst town in America, Archie (KJ Apa) comes up with a plan to prove him wrong. Meanwhile, after the Town Council goes after their casino, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) decide they’re going to do everything on the up-and-up moving forward. Finally, Britta (guest star Kyra Leroux) makes a risky move to help Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch). Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson (#608). Original airdate 4/3/2022.

[KSiteTV]

Charmed

The Charmed Ones go up against a “conspiracy theorist hobgoblin” in the synopsis for “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Sandwich” airing April 8.

LOST IN THE PAST – As Mel (Melonie Diaz) works to regain control of her powers, a conspiracy theorist hobgoblin threatens the lives of everyone at the Blue Camellia. But when Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) step in to help save the present, they end up getting stuck…in the past. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Rupert Evans directed the episode written by Joey Falco (#405). Original airdate 4/8/2022.

[KSiteTV]

Pinecone & Pony



Finally, Apple TV+ has a trailer for its new fantasy animated series from cartoonist Kate Beaton, Pinecone & Pony.

Banner art by Jim Cook