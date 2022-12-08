Plus, get a first look at some new photos from the production as well as a sneak peek at what Alina, Mal, and the crows are up to.

And we’re so excited! This was truly my comfort show last year, and I’m so pleased that the second season is here and back. After covering the Shadow and Bone panel at Comic-Con, I’m thrilled to see all my best boys and girls back in action. And also, my worst babygirl, General Kirigan/The Darkling. Let’s get into the first-look production photos.

The synopsis is below: