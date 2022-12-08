Plus, get a first look at some new photos from the production as well as a sneak peek at what Alina, Mal, and the crows are up to.
Shadow and Bone Season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 16, 2023.
And we’re so excited! This was truly my comfort show last year, and I’m so pleased that the second season is here and back. After covering the Shadow and Bone panel at Comic-Con, I’m thrilled to see all my best boys and girls back in action. And also, my worst babygirl, General Kirigan/The Darkling. Let’s get into the first-look production photos.
The synopsis is below:
Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she’s determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers.
Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.