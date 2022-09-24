Shadow and Bone, one of my favorite “ no-thoughts, just-vibes” shows on Netflix, has finally dropped a s eason two sneak peek. The television adaption of the young adult series of the same name saw incredible success thanks to it s approachable storytelling, charismatic leads, and exceptionally clever reworking of the original material.

N ow we’ve got a sneak peak at Ravka’s finest and worst magicians, and a few quick shots at the Crows of Ketterdam in the first teaser from Netflix.



The trailer doesn’t reveal much (any) of the plot, but we get glimpses of some of my personal favorites (Inej, Jesper, Kaz) and the leading couple, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) and Mal Oretsev (Archie Renaux). We also get a quick few seconds of someone that I would be willing to bet is Prince Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson), the second son of the King of Ravka. There’s also a pair of roguish fighter-types I would guess are Tamar (Anna Leong Brophy) and Tolya Kir-Bataar, and of course, the central antagonist of the series—Ben Barnes as The Darkling.

This series has no business being as good as it is. It has quickly been bumped further and further up my comfort watch list for a few reasons, many of which include the changes from the original books that have heightened the storytelling of Leigh Bardugo’s vision. Also, Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom became my entire personality for like five months.

Season two of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone will arrive in 2023.

