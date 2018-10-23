Photo: Wikimedia

It’s increasingly difficult to expect privacy when you’re browsing online, so a non-profit in the UK is working to build the power of Tor’s anonymity network right into the heart of your smartphone.

Brass Horn Communications is experimenting with all sorts of ways to improve Tor’s usability for UK residents. The Tor browser bundle for PCs can help shield your IP address from snoopers and data-collection giants. It’s not perfect and people using it for highly-illegal activity can still get caught, but Tor’s system of sending your data through the various nodes on its network to anonymize user activity works for most people. It can help users surf the full web in countries with restrictive firewalls and simply make the average Joe feel like they have more privacy. But it’s prone to user error, especially on mobile devices. Brass Horn hopes to change that.

Brass Horn’s founder, Gareth Llewelyn, told Motherboard his organization is “about sticking a middle finger up to mobile filtering, mass surveillance.” Llewelyn has been unnerved by the UK’s relentless drive to push through legislation that enables surveillance and undermines encryption. Along with his efforts to build out more Tor nodes in the UK to increase its notoriously slow speeds, Llewelyn is now beta-testing a SIM card that will automatically route your data through Tor and save people the trouble of accidentally browsing unprotected.

Currently, mobile users’ primary option is to use the Tor browser that’s still in alpha-release and couple it with software called Orbot to funnel your app activity through the network. Only apps that have a proxy feature, like Twitter, are compatible. It’s also only available for Android users.

You’ll still need Orbot installed on your phone to use Brass Horn’s SIM card and the whole idea is that you won’t be able to get online without running on the Tor network. There’s some minor setup that the organization walks you through and from that point on, you’ll apparently never accidentally find yourself online without the privacy protections that Tor provides.

In an email to Gizmodo, Llewellyn said that he does not recommend using the card on a device with dual-SIMs. He said the whole point of the project is that a user “cannot accidentally send packets via Clearnet, this is to protect one’s privacy, anonymity and/or protect against NITs etc, if one were to use a dual SIM phone it would negate the failsafe and would not be advisable.” But if a user so desired, they could go with a dual-SIM setup.

You’re also unprotected if you end up on WiFi, but in general, this is a way for journalists, activists, and rightly cautious users to know they’re always protected.

The SIM acts as a provider and Brass Horn essentially functions as a mobile virtual network operator that piggybacks on other networks. The site for Brass Horn’s Onion3G service claims it’s a safer mobile provider because it only issues “private IP addresses to remote endpoints which if ‘leaked’ won’t identify you or Brass Horn Communications as your ISP.” It costs £2.00 per month and £0.025 per megabyte transferred over the network.

A spokesperson for the Tor Project told Gizmodo that it hasn’t been involved in this project and that protecting mobile data can be difficult. “This looks like an interesting and creative way to approach that, but it still requires that you put a lot of trust into your mobile provider in ensuring that no leaks happen,” they said.

Info on joining the beta is available here and Brass Horn expects to make its SIM card available to the general public in the UK next year. Most people should wait until there’s some independent research done on the service, but it’s all an intriguing idea that could provide a model for other countries.

