Smart lights! Bet you would have never guessed that I had the se on the list. Before you accuse me of going after low-hanging fruit, I must tell you that connected Christmas tree lights, in particular, are relatively new in the IoT world. It was only last year that Twinkly launched its Christmas lights ($140), which have 16 million color options and come with a library of animations . Phillips Hue, arguably the most popular smart lighting ecosystem, also recently announced its version of Festavia lights for $160.



I like smart lights because I think the convenience is worth the hassle of connecting yet more things to my wifi. I’ve had the same on/off routines for years, and my bedtime revolves around them. I keep the same schedule even with the living room covered in decor.