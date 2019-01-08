Sexually frustrated Tinder users were especially frustrated on Tuesday morning as the dating app was not functioning properly.

Hundreds of users began reporting Tinder issues on the Down Detector site beginning just after 8:00 am EST. The outage map shows issues being reported across the world. In the U.S., most the reports appeared to be coming from the New York City area.

Tinder did not immediately respond to a Gizmodo request for comment.

Users have been venting on Twitter, mourning the loss of their recent connections, as well as the source of instant validations.

Upon publishing, the app appeared to still be having issues. We will update this post if the thirst crisis ends.

