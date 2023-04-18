Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Transportation

Southwest Airlines Says 'Firewall Failure' Temporarily Grounded Planes

Southwest said its services were back up by the afternoon on Tuesday after 'technology issues' caused scheduling chaos on the ground.

By
Kyle Barr
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Travelers walk past the Southwest Airlines check-in counter at Denver International Airport on December 28, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. More than 15,000 flights have been canceled by airlines since winter weather began impacting air travel on December 22.
Southwest said a firewall went down Tuesday, causing it to lose connection to some of its data.
Photo: Michael Ciaglo (Getty Images)

The flying punching bag that is Southwest Airlines once again had to temporarily cancel flights due to computer issues. Mid-morning on Tuesday ET, Southwest said it halted operations at some airports due to “intermittent technology issues.” The company wrote on Twitter that it was working to get things operational again after users complained about canceled and delayed flights.

Watch
You Could Soon Get Cash Back for Your Canceled Flight
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How Can You Be a Steward of Good Tech in 2023? | Gizmodo Interview
Yesterday
2,807 Lego Pieces Later…We Have The Mighty Bowser™ | io9 Builds
Thursday 8:40PM
Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Authority also tweeted Monday that Southwest requested the agency pause all of its departures. Just before 12 p.m. ET, a company spokesperson told Gizmodo that the airline had resumed operations after temporarily pausing flights.

The issue, according to the airline, was a third-party firewall that “went down” Tuesday. This caused a drop in connection to “some operational data.” The company claimed it worked fast to minimize flight disruptions. The company tweeted that passengers can visit its site to check flight status.

Top Image
Tout Image
12% off
LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon

Build the largest LEGO Millennium Falcon to date
Includes two crews of minifigures - 4 classic crew minifigures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO, plus 3 Star Wars Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures: Older Han Solo, Rey and Finn

Advertisement
Advertisement

Last Christmas season was a particularly rough period for the airline, but a much harsher time for those trying to fly during a particularly cold winter season. Just after Christmas, Southwest canceled more than half of its flights across the country.

At first, the company claimed the issues had nothing to do with staffing, but company execs later admitted that “outdated” scheduling software led to utter confusion on pilots’ and flight attendants’ locations. Those running things behind the scenes were forced to record the status of their crews by hand. Meanwhile, ground crew unions reported they worked long hours in extreme weather conditions, with some claiming they got sick or even suffered frostbite. The FAA later said its own computer issues could have been another reason for why airlines struggled to locate their crews.

Advertisement

Despite the Dallas-based airline saying this new issue was unrelated to its previous technology SNAFUs, it’s certainly not a good look when the company is still trying to repair its national image. Some reports have estimated the massive wave of flight cancellations could have cost the company $800 million. Passengers have sued Southwest, saying the company never processed refunds for canceled flights.