Space Jam: A New Legacy Takes Box Office's Top Spot This Weekend

The first Space Jam starring Michael Jordan was released in 1996 and opened with $27.5 million. By the time the film ended its run, the overall domestic total was $90 million in box office sales.



Warner Bros. had reason for concern regarding viewership with the latest movie because we’re still in a pandemic, so there is always worry about whether people will come to theaters. But there’s also the concern about how fans would connect with a sequel 25 years later.

Now, there is no reason for worry as the Looney Tunes gang and Lebron James takes the box office’s top spot. Deadline reports Space Jam: A New Legacy opened with $13.1 million on Friday and is on track for an overall $32 million by the end of the weekend. Marvel’s Black Widow is set to come in second place with $25.6 million.

Lebron James is celebrating the success of Space Jam on social media and has a message for everyone who doubted the film.

