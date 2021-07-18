We come from the future
Animation

Space Jam: A New Legacy Takes Box Office's Top Spot This Weekend

The sequel to 1996 Space Jam is giving the kids everything they want.

By
Valerie Complex
The Looney Tunes Gang
Image: Warner Bros.

The first Space Jam starring Michael Jordan was released in 1996 and opened with $27.5 million. By the time the film ended its run, the overall domestic total was $90 million in box office sales.

Warner Bros. had reason for concern regarding viewership with the latest movie because we’re still in a pandemic, so there is always worry about whether people will come to theaters. But there’s also the concern about how fans would connect with a sequel 25 years later.

Now, there is no reason for worry as the Looney Tunes gang and Lebron James takes the box office’s top spot. Deadline reports Space Jam: A New Legacy opened with $13.1 million on Friday and is on track for an overall $32 million by the end of the weekend. Marvel’s Black Widow is set to come in second place with $25.6 million.

Lebron James is celebrating the success of Space Jam on social media and has a message for everyone who doubted the film.

To read Germain Lussier’s full review of Space Jam: A New Legacy click here.

