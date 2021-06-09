Space Jam: A New Legacy's Trailer Ups the Drama and the Looniness

Screenshot : Warner Bros.

When a man’s child is kidnapped, he must use his very particular set of skills; skills he has acquired over a very long career. Skills that make him a nightmare for people...like nefarious A.I.s played by Don Cheadle who make the preposterous mistake of challenging Lebron James to basketball.

This new trailer for the Space Jam sequel weirdly focuses a bit more on the stakes of how James is playing to reclaim his son, how outmatched the Tune Squad is, and how all the Looney Tunes will be deleted if they lose the game, giving it a slightly more somber tone than the first trailer.

Of course, “somber” is still an extremely relative term for a movie about the Looney Tunes playing basketball alongside an NBA star, but I was still extremely happy to see Wile E. Coyote’s utterly bizarre invention that somehow scores dozens of baskets but also shoots out countless Coyote clones at the same time, as well as Granny treating halftime like happy hour. (Hey, if I were 70 years old and forced to play in a basketball game for some reason, I’d do the same.) What I really missed, though, is the cavalcade of Warner Bros. characters that showed up in the first trailer to watch the spectacle of the match between the Tune Squad and the Goon Squad, which was both absolutely fascinating and baffling. I was hoping to get more bonkers reveals like the Droogs of A Clockwork Orange or George and Martha from Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, loudly talking about their son to anyone unfortunate enough to sit next to them.

Space Jam: a New Legacy arrives on July 16 both on HBO Max and in theaters.



