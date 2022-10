A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off yesterday under Florida’s gorgeous blue skies. The views of the Crew-5 launch, both on Earth and in space, were truly spectacular, as these images attest.



Yesterday’s Crew-5 launch was SpaceX’s fifth commercial crew mission for NASA and the company’s eighth crewed launch to space overall. The private company’s crewed flights to space are starting to feel routine, but the stunning visuals from these missions will never grow old.