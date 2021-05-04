SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Internet Orders Reportedly Already Exceed 500,000

Photo : ESA / Handout ( Getty Images )

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is having a banner year, and apparently things just keep getting better: On Tuesday, the company announced that it has received upwards of 500,000 orders for its satellite internet service, Starlink.

“To date, over half a million people have placed an order or put down a deposit for Starlink,” SpaceX operations engineer Siva Bharadvaj said during a launch event broadcasting its 26th Starlink mission.

Starlink is SpaceX’s planned interconnected internet network, which already features thousands of active satellites — an array known in the space industry as a constellation — that are designed to work together in order to deliver high-speed internet to consumers anywhere on the planet.

Back in December 2020, Starlink won a massive government contract — to the tune of $885 million — to provide high-speed internet to underserved, rural areas of the U.S. The contract came just two months after SpaceX had begun a public beta program for Starlink, pricing internet service at $99 a month on top of a $499 upfront cost that includes a user terminal and Wi-Fi router to connect to the satellites.

In its current form , Starlink is already the world’s largest satellite constellation, with more than 1,500 Starlink satellites currently in orbit .

Despite the announcement of over half a million orders already in play, those numbers are subject to change; as of now, all of those orders are still “ completely refundable.” In a Tuesday tweet, Musk himself acknowledged that the preliminary sales numbers were also limited by “ high density of users in urban areas.”

“ Most likely, all of the initial 500k will receive service,” he wrote. “ More of a challenge when we get into the several million user range.”