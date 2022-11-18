As the world faces an unfolding energy crisis and an ongoing climate crisis, a hydro power plant in Spain is going dark because of low water levels at the reservoir that powers it. The country has spent months in a major drought.



The Mequinenza power plant, which is located in the Aragon region in the northeast of Spain, is the fifth-largest hydropower plant in Spain. Bloomberg reported this week that the power plant will stop operating for the first time in its more than 50 -year history this month.