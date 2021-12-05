It’s a shame that Nintendo used the tagline “everyone is here!” for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, because it may be more apt for Fortnite. After the end of Chapter Two yesterday, the online gaming homunculus of IP rebooted itself today with Chapter Three that brings in the biggest star on the planet at the moment: Spider-Man.



Like other Marvel heroes during Chapter Two, the wallcrawler is now a playable character if you buy the battle pass, and the Daily Bugle is one of the locations you can explore in the game’s new island. (It doesn’t sound like J. Jonah Jameson’s podcast will be there to comment on your every action, sadly.) With Spidey being a part of the game’s cast, Chapter Three introduces swinging mechanics to help you get around quicker, because a game that doesn’t let Spider-Man swing may as well not include him at all.

Spider-Man isn’t the only IP being added to the game. The armored character The Foundation, who first appeared in Chapter Two’s sixth season, is voiced and modeled after Dwayne Johnson. Johnson will eventually be a battle pass item, along with Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz from Gears of War. Johnson’s involvement was revealed yesterday during Chapter Two’s “The End” event, and it’s weird to see him both smooth as hell and in Fortnite, period. With the expensive CG cutscene marking his debut into the game, it feels like we’re inching closer and closer to a reality where a Fortnite movie is a thing. You can watch it in the video below.

Like with the last several Fortnite events, it’s really something to watch this all play out as a narrative set piece. Even as someone who has only briefly touched the game, there’s a real sense of finality here as the players all watch the Cube Queen and the Pyramid are are both destroyed and the island becomes flipped, turned upside down. With a new island to explore, there’s surely going to be more IPs and reality weirdness that await Fortnite’s constantly hungry fanbase over the next year or two.

[via The Verge]

