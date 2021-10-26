Benedict Cumberbatch reports on the status of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor are teaming up for a new sci-fi romantic comedy. Meet Claire Redfield in a new Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City featurette. Plus, updates from Doctor Who, Percy Jackson, and more. Spoilers away!

Lord of Misrule

Tuppence Middleton and Ralph Ineson will star alongside Matt Stokoe in Lord of Misrule, a folk horror film from The Boy director, William Brent Bell. Based on a script by Tom de Ville (The Quiet Ones) the story follows Rebecca Holland, “who has recently taken over the parish church” of a small, English village. “When her young daughter goes missing at a winter festival, villagers and local police join in the desperate search. However, the closer they edge towards finding the girl, the more secrets emerge from the town’s dark past; soon Rebecca must decide just how much she is willing to sacrifice to rescue her daughter from the grip of evil.”

[Deadline]

The Pod Generation

Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor will star in The Pod Generation, a sci-fi/ romantic comedy from Sophie Barthes “set in a near future where AI is all the rage and nature is becoming a distant memory.” The story is said to concern Rachel (Clarke) and Alvy (Ejiofor), “a New York couple who are ready to take their relationship to the next level and start a family. Rachel’s work gives them a chance to use a new tool developed by a tech giant, Pegasus, which offers couples the opportunity to share pregnancy on a more equal footing via detachable artificial wombs, or pods. Alvy, a botanist and devoted purist, has doubts, but his love for Rachel prompts him to take a leap of faith. And so begins the wild ride to parenthood in this brave new world.”

[Variety]

Final Destination 6

Deadline reports Lori Evans Taylor (director of the upcoming Bed Rest) is now attached to write the sixth film in the Final Destination franchise.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

During a recent interview with Empire, Tom Holland described a scene he shares in No Way Home with characters he can’t divulge as “one of the coolest” he’s ever shot.

...one of the coolest scenes I’ve ever shot... it’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was amazing.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed reshoots are currently underway on Multiverse of Madness during a recent episode of The Zoe Ball Show.

It’s all in the process of process right now. There’s the usual pick-ups and stuff that we have to do in September, and then sometime next year [it will release]. I think it is known when it’s slated to be released but I don’t want to say if it isn’t (laughs).

[Comic Book]

Unwelcome

Empire also has a photo of Hannah John-Kamen and Douglas Booth in Unwelcome, a horror film from Jon Wright about a couple in Ireland who learn their new home is infested with Redcaps, “malevolent, murderous goblins lurking in the ancient wood at the bottom of their garden.”

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

A new Welcome to Raccoon City featurette spotlights Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield.

Antlers

A new clip from Antlers confirms the monster doesn’t draw the line at eating children.

Percy Jackson: The Series

In a new blog post, Rick Riordan revealed Dora and the Lost City of Gold’s James Bobin will direct the pilot episode of the upcoming Percy Jackson series he’s hoping to shop to Disney+.

Our pilot director will be James Bobin, who is both a terrific person and an incredibly talented director who checks all the boxes we were hoping for in a partner.

Around the World in 80 Days

The new eight-episode Around the World in 80 Days adaptation starring David Tennant as Phileas Fogg is scheduled to premiere on PBS’s Masterpiece January 2 through February 20, 2022 at 8/7c.

[Collider]

Doctor Who

In a recent interview with the BBC (via Radio Times), executive producer Matt Strevens promised the new season of Doctor Who “picks up on a lot of the things the Doctor learned about herself and her history at the end of series 12" — presumably referring to the revelation her entire species was deliberately reverse-engineered from her own immortal DNA.

Fear the Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has synopses for “Breath With Me” and “Till Death, ” two upcoming episodes of Fear the Walking Dead.

Breath With Me While searching for Wendell, Sarah crosses paths with a dangerous survivor. Airdate: 7th November 2021

Till Death Dwight and Sherry’s code and future come into question when they are tasked with retrieving someone. Airdate: 14th November 2021

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Spoiler TV also has brief synopses for the sixth and seventh episodes of World Beyond season two.

Who Are You? A member of the group becomes the target of an investigation. Airdate: 7th November 2021

Blood and Lies The group searches for answers while others react to a surprising message. Airdate: 14th November 2021

The Witcher

Empire has a new photo of Geralt doing what he does best in The Witcher season two.

Dexter: New Blood

Meanwhile, there’s a cast photo from Showtime’s upcoming Dexter revival.

What We Do in the Shadows

Nandor gets his groove back in the trailer for “The Portrait, ” this week’s season finale of What We Do in the Shadows.

Chucky

Finally, Lexy apologizes for her offensive Halloween costume in a clip from tonight’s episode of Chucky.

Banner art by Jim Cook