Yes, we’ve all seen the meme, but you know what, I’ll take 3 seconds of fanservice in a film that clearly cares about the way that it interacts with the multiplicity of the Spider-Man Spider-Verse. Read on for a lot of horror updates, including a twisted Peter Pan adaptation, which... why not, I guess. Second star to the right and straight on to spoilers!
Peter Pan Goes to Hell/Winnie the Pooh: Death House
Variety reports two more horror films based on children’s characters newly freed from copyright are now in development at Dolphin Medien and Red Shadow Studios. The first, Peter Pan Goes to Hell, is said to take “J.M. Barrie’s iconic boy who never grew up...and uses it as a jumping off point for a slasher movie in the vein of Psycho and Nightmares in a Damaged Brain,” while Winnie the Pooh: Death House concerns an “unexpected school reunion in a remote country mansion orchestrated by members of a cult who were mercilessly tormented by the guests as children.”
Beetlejuice 2
Mad Monster Mag shared a couple photos of a mausoleum spotted on the set of Beetlejuice 2, which is reportedly filming under the title “Blue Hawaii.”
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
A clip shared to Spider-Man’s official Vietnamese Facebook page sees The Spot drop in on Mrs. Chen from the Venom movies.
Relatedly, another new Spider-Verse clip pays homage to the ever-popular Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Elsewhere, the cast of Rise of the Beasts ask, “Is your car a Transformer?” in a new tie-in PSA.
Fear the Invisible Man
An invisible maniac terrorizes a British medical school in the new trailer for Fear the Invisible Man.
Scream of the Wolf
We also have a trailer for Scream of the Wolf, a new practical effects werewolf movie coming to VOD this June 13.
The Walking Dead: Dead City
Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for “Old Acquaintances,” the premiere episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City.
Maggie and Negan travel to Manhattan; a marshal named Armstrong follows Negan.
Fear the Walking Dead
Spoiler TV also has a barely-informative synopsis for “More TimeThan You Know,” the June 11 episode of Fear the Walking Dead.
The heroes fight the clock and PADRE’s forces.
From
Meanwhile, “a chilling new threat” causes panic to “spread through the town” in the synopsis for “Ball of Magic Fire,” the June 18 episode of From.
Panic spreads through town as the residents face a chilling new threat to their survival; Jim realizes the magnitude of the mistake he made by enlisting Randall in his cause.
Unicorn: Warriors Eternal
Finally, Seng struggles with a multi-eyed beast in a clip from this week’s episode of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.
