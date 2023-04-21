14 Burning Questions We Have After Star Trek: Picard Season 3's Finale

The final episode puts an end to the Borg Collective as we know it, with the death of the Borg Queen, her forces already devastated by the neurolythic pathogen used by Admiral Janeway in Voyager’s finale. But... there are other Borg out there. It’s hard to say if there are any Borg still remaining in the Delta Quadrant, as what the Queen reveals here seems to imply she is the last of her kind, but the Borg Queen of the alternate timeline that assimilated and fused with Dr. Jurati in Picard’s bonkers second season to form an alliance between this new, more amicable collective and the Federation are nowhere to be seen this season.

Early on in the season, Captain Shaw notes that this minor c ollective is still guarding the transwarp conduit that emerged in the season two finale. So they’re busy, but not “ oh so the actual Borg of this timeline are here and trying to destroy Earth” busy.