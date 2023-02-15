Everything to Remember Before Star Trek: Picard Returns for Season 3

Picard’s a Synth Now

At the end of the first season of Picard, Jean-Luc died, his failing body—thanks to the resurgence of the Irumodic Syndrome that we saw plaguing him in TNG’s finale, “All Good Things”—finally giving the ghost after he rallied to save the synth intelligence Soji and her people from some very angry Romulans. He got better, of course, because we’re talking about the third season of a show named after him, but he did so by getting a brand new body.

That body, an advanced android form designed by Altan Inigo Soong, is completely synthetic, and perfectly healthy, so Picard will never have to worry about Irumodic Syndrome plaguing him again. It still ages and is essentially just a new body, and Picard is still the Picard he was—and remembers dying—but honestly? Almost nobody brings up the fact that he’s a robot now.