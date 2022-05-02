Star Wars Celebration rarely skimps on the news announcements and exclusives, but let’s not forget that the event is also a showcase for a wide variety of beautiful art as well. This year’s pieces have been revealed, and there are some real beauties in here inspired by The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, the movies, and much more. And if you see something you like, click through to find out how to order yourself a print.

