Star Wars fans have been dressing up as their favorite Star Wars characters all the way back to 1977 when A New Hope debuted, but today it’s a lot easier to be a cosplayer, even if you’re not hanging out in a warm theater or convention center, thanks to Columbia’s latest themed winter wear.

Today the company debuted its latest collaboration with Disney, but instead of drawing inspiration from the latest Star Wars series, Andor, Columbia instead looked to another series loved by Star Wars fans: The Clone Wars. The new lineup was officially revealed today, but fans are going to still have to wait a couple of more weeks to grab their favorites.