What happens when the aliens from Aliens attack a T-Rex? Or a Predator sets its eyes on some Ewoks? What if Ant-Man climbed to the top of the Empire State Building or E.T. got a lightsaber? All those scenarios and more are being brought to life by artist Chuck Eiler, aka Killcutter, who loves to take collectible action figures and photograph them in exciting ways.

If that rings a bell it’ s because last year, io9 featured his takes on Hasbro’s Black Series Star Wars line. And they were incredibly cool. Now though, he’s back, and he’s mashing up not just Star Wars, but characters from Predator, Jurassic Park, Aliens, E.T. the Extraterrestrial, Marvel, and more.

“These types of pop culture mashups are my favorite images to create,” Eiler told io9 over email. “It allows me to break free from the rules established within their respective franchises, and tell whatever story my mind can think up. I basically get to bring every kid’s fantasy to life of seeing their favorite characters interact with each other.”

In addition to Black Series figures , for these images he used NECA figures, Marvel Legends, Mattel’s Jurassic Park line, and even a very special Christmas ornament we won’t spoil right now. “These mashups can be a fun way of subverting expectations and make the viewer want to dissect the image a bit longer,” he said.

For more of Killcutter’s work, you can visit his Instagram, check out his TikT ok, watch process videos on YouTube, or click through this slide show.