It’s no secret that we here on io9 love Hasbro’s Black Series of Star Wars toys. We write about them every chance we can, often in serious news breaking fashion, other times with heartfelt yearning, and even sometimes with silly adoration. Basically, if we can cover these 6-inch beauties, we will.

So when an artist who goes by Killcutter showed us his incredible art using Black Series figures, well, we had to share it with you.

“If I was to describe my work, I’d say it’s a blend of practical and digital effects, just like they do in the movies…except with toys,” Chuck Eiler aka Killcutter, told io9 over email. The Chicago, IL resident is a creative director in corporate marketing and when the pandemic hit, he decided to kill some time blending a few of his favorite things: photography, photoshop, and Star Wars toys. “As a kid in the 80’s I loved all things action figures, but none more than Star Wars,” he said. “I had all the toys and playsets and spent countless hours playing in the backyard creating worlds and having it fuel my creativity. I truly believe that that creativity helped fuel my career path.”

We have to say, it was a very smart decision. For more of Killcutter’s work, you can visit his Instagram, watch process videos on YouTube, or click through on this slide show. Most of the photos, several of which mash-up different well-known sci-fi titles with Star Wars, are self-explanatory.