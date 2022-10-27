Modern Star Wars can often rely too much on answering questions we may or may not need answers to. Sometimes that can be amazing. Other times, it is not, and the latest Disney+ animated series, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, is the perfect example of both.

The six-episode mini-series was created by Lucasfilm’s Dave Filoni, famous for spearheading Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels and, more recently, The Mandalorian as well as the upcoming Ahsoka. Filoni wrote the bulk of the episodes which explore various backstories for both Count Dooku, voiced by Corey Burton, and Ahsoka Tano, voiced by Ashley Eckstein.

How did Dooku go from Jedi Master to Sith Lord? Where is Ahsoka Tano from exactly? Questions like these, while maybe not needing to be answered, are on the show, and here are the things we did, and did not, like about it.

Note: This article will discuss full spoilers on the series...