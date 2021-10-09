If you’re wondering what the most magical place on Earth is (no, not that one), look no further. A team of researchers across the University of California system have focused on an ancient and unusual mangrove forest in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula that they say has been “trapped in time.”
In a study released on Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers take a look at how this particular mangrove forest can grow and thrive some 124 miles (200 kilometers) away from the coastline, even though mangroves usually only grow in saltwater. Take a look at some photos of this magical forest that researchers called a “lost world.”
