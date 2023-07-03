A cryptic, weirdly fantastic new anime is coming from WB Japan. Harley Quinn and the Joker take on another world, or possibly multiple worlds, in the teaser trailer for Suicide Squad ISEKAI. Do I know what’s going on? No. But does it look exceptionally cool? Absolutely it does. Check out the short teaser below.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Offcial Announcement Trailer / アニメ「異世界スーサイド・スクワッド」制作決定PV

So isekai, for folks who don’t know, is a Japanese word that means “another world.” It’s more widely considered a staple genre of anime and east Asian storytelling, with a huge list of tropes and conventions attached. Putting a distinctly American property into this kind of genre, le d by a Japanese team that understands these conventions and will likely do their best to subvert them, is actually pretty interesting. And, honestly, look at this teaser poster? They are fully in their bag.

Eri Osada serves as director, and the screenplay is by Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara. The c haracter d esign was done by contemporary mangaka Akira Amano with additional design work by Naoto Hosoda. Kenichiro Suehiro is responsible for the music, and the production comes out of WIT STUDIO.



There is no announced premiere date for Suicide Squad ISEKAI.



