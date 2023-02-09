



Trampling isn’t the only thing visitors did. They plucked them, laid down on them, posed topless with them, promoted products with them, and even sat in them while having a smoke. Couples came to take wedding pictures around the poppies and parents came to take “baby in the flowers” photos.

Besides destroying the environment, visitors also caused havoc in the Lake Elisinore itself. Officials said that many came unprepared for their visit and had to be rescued by emergency responders or treated for injuries. On the neighborhood level, there was so much traffic to see the poppies that residents were “literally severed” from the city, the mayor said.

Tragedy also struck the city during the poppy superbloom in 2019. While working overtime to control waves of traffic coming in to see the flowers, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Licon, a motorcycle patrol supervisor, was hit by a car and killed.

“We cannot afford for this to happen again,” Johnson affirmed.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco declared that authorities were taking a “zero tolerance” approach to visitors trespassing and parking on the sides of the roads to see the poppies. People who disregard his advice would be subject to citation, a misdemeanor infraction that is subject to arrest and jail time, and possible towing of their car.

“I’m here to tell you that your warning is right now,” Bianco said.