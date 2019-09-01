It’s the end of another week and the beginning of September, and you know what that means: goodbye summer, hello fall! And no, I don’t care that it’s still 85 degrees outside; it’s fall goddammit, and I will sweat through my chunky knit scarves and cute boots if I have to.

Our team broke some more alarming news about Ring this week. Apparently, Amazon’s home security company not only works with the cops, it also leaks your data to them too. Joy. Scientists found evidence that puts that whole “gay gene” crap to bed, we got our hands on Nintendo’s new baby Switch, and io9's co-founders, Charlie Jane Anders and Annalee Newitz, taught readers how to tell if they’re in an alternate timeline.

Advertisement

And one of our reporters was there to witness the one, the only, the so-much-cooler-than-me-when-I-was-16 climate activist Greta Thunberg as she docked in Coney Island, completing her two-week (and zero-carbon) journey across the Atlantic.

Check out these stories and more in our weekly round-up below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Greta Is Here The air at North Cove Marina, a small slip amid the towering high rises of Lower Manhattan, felt… Read more Read

Advertisement

Andrew Yang: Still Dangerous On Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang put out his climate plan. And Yang Gang, I … Read more Read

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Coolest Futuristic Deaths The far future is notoriously unknowable, but one thing we can be reasonably certain of is that we… Read more Read