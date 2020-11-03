Take a Guess Who Anthony Scaramucci Voted For, and Also: Remember Anthony Scaramucci???

Photo : Mark Wilson / Staff ( Getty Images )

Before swiftly deleting the tweet, Anthony Scaramucci informed the world of his decision to cast his vote in favor of Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris, on New York’s Working Families ticket. Neat!



Advertisement

Luckily a Daniel Marans of the Huffington Post grabbed a screenshot before it disappeared from Scaramucci’s feed.



Advertisement

New York is expected to be an easy win for Biden . It’s also, for better or worse, one of the 14 states where “ballot selfies” as they became known, are illegal. While the concept of enforcing a secret ballot to prevent vote-buying was instituted well before the invention of smartphones, more recent court decision in the state have upheld that sharing a photo of your marked ballot remains a misdemeanor, according to WGRZ. Though rarely enforced in carries a maximum penalty of $1,000 fine and a year in jail, which likely explains why Scaramucci thought it best to delete his tweet.



While we’re here, it turns out Anthony Scaramucci was the White House Communications Director, I guess? Multiple trustworthy sources indicate he was an incompetent grifter who served under the Trump administration for, like, two weeks in July and then got fired for Sucking At Grifts or something . Guess that’s why the name is familiar. No clue what he’s been up to since then.

