Talk to Me doesn’t open until July, but you can get a head start on your nightmares just by watching its trailers. The first one was already plenty scary, setting up the film’s premise of a viral stunt in which kids willingly allow themselves to be demonically possessed. This new trailer further fleshes out the (extremely creepy) consequences of dabbling in the dark arts.



Talk To Me | Official Trailer 2 HD | A24

When your party games involve black magic, it might be time to step back, put the phone down, and seek out less horrifying ways to spend your free time. But fortunately for fans of scary movies, that’s exactly the opposite of what the characters in Talk to Me see fit to do. The end result looks like a highly entertaining, extremely freaky take on the ol’ “don’t invite any evil spirits into your life” cautionary tale.

Read io9's review from this year’s Sundance Film Festival here. Talk to Me is from filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou and stars Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Marcus Johnson, Alexandria Steffensen, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosio. It hits theaters July 28.

