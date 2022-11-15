The presale for Taylor Swift’s “ The Eras Tour” has officially broken Ticketmaster. The singer’s sixth concert tour—her first since 2018—has seen increased demand coming off the record-breaking release of her album Midnights.



Just a few weeks ago, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift officially announced her upcoming concert tour in support of her overall portfolio of music as well as her newly released album Midnights. With an anticipated high demand for tickets, savvy Swifties were able to enroll in a presale lottery prior to tickets becoming available to the general public. Lucky fans would receive a special code that would allow them to access tickets before they went on sale to the rest of the world. Presale officially began this morning at 10 a.m. EST, and just a few short moments later, Ticketmaster was down for the count.

The website DownDetector received a spike in reports prior to the 10 a.m. presale, with another spike beginning about 20 minutes after tickets became available. Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment on the outage.

“If you received a code to the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, please login and access the queue through the link you received via text rather than entering through the Ticketmaster homepage,” the company advised on Twitter prior to the sale. “This will ensure an optimal shopping experience.”

At the time of writing this article, I am unable to access the Ticketmaster homepage, being greeted instead with a 503 error. Look what you made her do.

Swift’s last tour—2018's Reputation Stadium Tour—saw 53 sold-out shows across the world, and The Eras Tour has 52 shows scheduled in the U.S. alone. Swifties across TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram have been sharing tips and best practices on securing tickets leading up to today’s presale. If the Midnights’ release was any indication, this will likely be Swift’s biggest tour to date, which Swift described as a “journey through all of my musical eras of my career.”

With that, Swift has a lot of ground to cover on The Eras Tour. Since her last tour, the singer has released four original studio albums—Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights— and two re-recorded albums—Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). Midnights, her most recent endeavor, has sold over 1 million copies, while ten of the album’s tracks occupied all top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100, making Swift the first artist to do so.