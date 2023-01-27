Ted Cruz Wants to Use Crypto in U.S. Capitol Vending Machines

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

There’s no such thing as a free lunch (or snack) and Texas Senator Ted Cruz knows this, which is why the conservative wants to bring cryptocurrency into Congress.



On Wednesday, Cruz introduced the ACCEPT Resolution, which stands for Adopting Cryptocurrency in Congress as an Exchange of Payment for Transactions Resolution. If adopted, the resolution could see the U.S. government contracting with food vendors and vending machine operators that accept cryptocurrency. The ACCEPT Resolution is not a bill, but a concurrent resolution, which are used to make or amend rules for the House and Senate, meaning that the ACCEPT Resolution wouldn’t apply to any vending machines or food sales outside of the Capitol property.

“A concurrent resolution requiring the Architect of the Capitol, the Secretary of the Senate, and the Chief Administrative Officer of the House of Representatives to contract with food service contractors and vending machine contractors for the Capitol Complex that accept cryptocurrency, and for other purposes,” the resolution reads.

The resolution doesn’t specify any types of cryptocurrency, if the resolution will bar cash or card payments, or what the timeline could be for this resolution. Cruz’s office did not immediately return Gizmodo’s request for comment.

According to CoinTelegraph, Cruz has been a vocal advocate for cryptocurrency in the past. Specifically, the senator has rallied behind the decentralization of Bitcoin, stating on Twitter that “The Left hates Bitcoin because they can’t control it.” Cruz also reportedly purchased an investment in Bitcoin early last year that was somewhere in the ballpark of $15,000 to $50,000.

The ACCEPT Resolution is a resolution with a bizarrely small scope, and the next steps are for the Senate and House to agree (or disagree) on whether or not to implement it. The resolution does not need the approval of President Joe Biden.