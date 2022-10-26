It’s unfortunate that millions of pumpkins are ritually sacrificed every year —gutted, carved up, torched with a candle, and then left to rot—as part of the festive decor for a single holiday. Pumpkins have so much more potential and deserve an extra level of creativity.

Whether you’re looking for a way to step up your Halloween decor, or an alternative to chucking your pumpkin in the forest on November 1 as you make room for pine garland and Christmas lights, here are some incredibly creative pumpkin hacks and clever ways to re-use your gourds.