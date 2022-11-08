After recalling more than 40,000 vehicles, Tesla has released a software update to try and fix the issue that may have lead to a loss of power steering assistance.

As of November 1, a software update was installed on 97% of the recalled vehicles to address the issue, CNBC reported. The glitch affected some of Tesla’s Model S and Model X vehicles after an update that included new calibration values for the electronic power-assist steering system was installed in October. The update may have seemingly impacted the power steering assistance under certain conditions, like driving over potholes or bumpy roads, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a safety-recall report.

As a result, Tesla voluntarily recalled 40,168 of the vehicles on October 25, according to The Wall Street Journal. There were around 314 vehicles affected by the minor glitch, but the company did not receive any reports of injuries related to the power steering system, according to the report.

The a uto-maker’s stock has already been dipping , with Tesla shares dropping 8.3% as the stock’s sell-off gets worse, The Wall Street Journal reported. Tesla’s electric vehicles are marred by recalls, with the most recent one taking place last month with the recall of more than 24,000 Model 3 cars that were flagged for seatbelts that may have been unable to secure properly.